VRES (VRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $438.04 Million

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $438.04 million and $773.54 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00044640 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017663 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00233203 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003109 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.15736665 USD and is down -17.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,992.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

