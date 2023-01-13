Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Up 18.4%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating) was up 18.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 187,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 94,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.57 million and a P/E ratio of -225.00.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

