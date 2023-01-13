Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.9% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.35. 19,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,331. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $389.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.