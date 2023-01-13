Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €99.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €63.98 ($68.80) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 12 month high of €137.40 ($147.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.67.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.