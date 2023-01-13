Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €99.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €63.98 ($68.80) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 12 month high of €137.40 ($147.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -13.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.67.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.