Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.11. Wavefront Technology Solutions shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 123,100 shares changing hands.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Trading Down 52.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in Canada. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.