Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTF. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 232,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1.5% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 489,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

