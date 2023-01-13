Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.57% of Aurora Technology Acquisition worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 638,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 757.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 200,915 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 396,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 121,993 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 757,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 350,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 200,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Aurora Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $10.25.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.