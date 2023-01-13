Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,133 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.67% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VPCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 3,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.30.
About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
