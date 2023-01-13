Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,133 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.67% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VPCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 3,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II ( NASDAQ:VPCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.