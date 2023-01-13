Weiss Asset Management LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOAC. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,712,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 640,111 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,151,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,000,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,130,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IOAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 173,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,721. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

