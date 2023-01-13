Weiss Asset Management LP Has $2.50 Million Stake in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,549 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of Concord Acquisition worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $841,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Concord Acquisition by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Concord Acquisition by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 29,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:CND remained flat at $10.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. Concord Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

Concord Acquisition Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

