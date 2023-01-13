Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $3.52 Million in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 357,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.40% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNAD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,622. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.