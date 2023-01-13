Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at $401,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at $896,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CE traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $120.60. 14,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $175.30.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

