Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.57% of TB SA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBSA. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $936,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 15.1% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 1.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,090,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 91.3% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 586,706 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TB SA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBSA remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Friday. 303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,421. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

About TB SA Acquisition

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

