Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 106,075 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $1,100,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 593,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. 62,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,837. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

