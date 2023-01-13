Weiss Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,300 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 1,262.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 396,478 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 126.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 360,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 201,517 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,141,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

VSAC stock remained flat at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

