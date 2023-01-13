Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.40

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as low as $11.03. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 60,305 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
