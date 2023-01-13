Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.40

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as low as $11.03. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 60,305 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 182,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 130,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 117,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

