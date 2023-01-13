Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.30.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Western Union has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Union by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 208,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

