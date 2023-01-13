World Mobile Token (WMT) Trading 25.3% Higher This Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $68.17 million and approximately $734,983.08 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,928,904 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

