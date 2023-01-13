WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0438 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $437.56 million and $18.60 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.53 or 0.01493083 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007521 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017154 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00029779 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.01741352 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04372404 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

