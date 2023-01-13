WOW-token (WOW) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $437.21 million and approximately $12.06 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04372404 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

