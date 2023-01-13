Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39,265.14

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion and approximately $39,265.14 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,551,404,753 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.32912536 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $39,156.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

