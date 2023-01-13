Wright Investors Service Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

USB traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. 274,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,267,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

