Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $45.33. 73,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,745,030. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

