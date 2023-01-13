Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,840. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

