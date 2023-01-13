Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 10,147 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $591,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Target by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 23,102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.86. 112,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.