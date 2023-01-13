Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 2,019 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

EMR traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. 32,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.