WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $24.09.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
