WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. WuXi Biologics has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

