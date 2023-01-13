Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Sells C$23,625.00 in Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 175,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$23,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,844,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,059,039.50.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 180,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$23,400.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 1,000,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 200,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,520.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Christopher Ross Anderson sold 397,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

CVE:XIM traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 163,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,842. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

