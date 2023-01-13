XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.00

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 160.16 ($1.95), with a volume of 411031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.50 ($1.83).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.26. The stock has a market cap of £332.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.86%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

