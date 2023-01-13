XRUN Price Reaches $0.32 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $310.81 million and approximately $159,298.33 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

