xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00007845 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $80,320.40 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

