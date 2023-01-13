XYO Achieves Market Capitalization of $88.01 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $88.01 million and $16.14 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00693786 USD and is up 30.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $16,273,428.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

