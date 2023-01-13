yearn.finance (YFI) Hits Market Cap of $236.23 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $236.23 million and $24.69 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $6,447.62 or 0.33265012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003085 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00424643 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,804.68 or 0.29993358 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00966506 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
