YES WORLD (YES) Price Tops $0.0164 on Major Exchanges

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and $2.34 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YES WORLD has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

