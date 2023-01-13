YUSD Stablecoin Price Down 0.1% This Week (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $217.80 million and approximately $399,272.86 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00117274 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $233,592.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.