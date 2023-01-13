Zcash Market Capitalization Achieves $712.74 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Zcash has a market cap of $712.74 million and $48.51 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $44.18 or 0.00229074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00079284 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00048758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,130,856 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

