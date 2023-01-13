Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61.56 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $46.80 or 0.00223668 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $755.09 million and $61.56 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00076948 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,133,869 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

