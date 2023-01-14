ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 158,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,331,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of ABVC BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $28.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.50.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

