AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.80 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.27). Approximately 347,018 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 242,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.80 ($1.26).

AEW UK REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £164.76 million and a PE ratio of 520.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.12.

AEW UK REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m.

