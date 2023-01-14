AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 352,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,100. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

