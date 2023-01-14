Aragon Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $111.45 million and $21.32 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00012395 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aragon
