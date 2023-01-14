Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 7,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 37,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Aurania Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$43.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

See Also

