Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Shares Down 1.2%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKQNY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Queensland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of Queensland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.
Bank of Queensland Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.
Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

