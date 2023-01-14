BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) were up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 223,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 211,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $285.25 million for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 114.00% and a net margin of 12.27%.
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
