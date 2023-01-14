BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) were up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 223,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 211,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

BEST Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $285.25 million for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 114.00% and a net margin of 12.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BEST Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BEST by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BEST by 291.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BEST by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.