Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating) rose 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 154,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 435,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

