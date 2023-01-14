Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Shares Up 1.8%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.69). 339,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 356,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.68).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Destiny Pharma Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.43. The stock has a market cap of £41.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.40.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.