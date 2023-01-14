DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Trading Up 2.5%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 17,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.
