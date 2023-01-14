Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $341.84 million and $56.26 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
