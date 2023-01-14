EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
EPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.
EPR Properties stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.86. 688,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,716. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78.
EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
