EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.86. 688,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,716. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EPR Properties Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. PGGM Investments bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,027,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 410,432 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.