FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Trading Up 0%

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.63 and last traded at $74.60. Approximately 27,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 48,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.57.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVI. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $241,000.
